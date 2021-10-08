Memphis mayor shares solutions to reduce violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Memphis is sharing solutions being used to reduce violent crime in the city.

In addition to the Group Violence Intervention Program (GVIP) that’s recently been implemented, the city is focusing on rebuilding the Memphis Police Department, punishing violent offenders, positively affecting more young people, and reducing recidivism.

Mayor Jim Strickland also says the city is working hard to increase economic opportunity.

Strickland points out that it takes more than the Memphis Police Department and city government to successfully tackle crime issues. He says first, parents must take an active role in their child’s life, and second, people should be punished for the wrongful use of guns as Tennessee state law allows for easy access to guns.

Strickland also says the juvenile justice system should provide more resources to Juvenile Court and the new Youth Assessment Center for at-risk juveniles.

