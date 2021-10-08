Memphis Animal services, health department host drive-thru pet vaccination event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department and Memphis Animal Services are teaming up to offer drive-thru vaccinations and microchipping for pets this weekend.

No appointment is required at the two locations that will offer the following services Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday, October 9

Orange Mound Community Center

Low-cost rabies vaccinations and license tags – required by Tennessee law for dogs and cats

Free DA2PP vaccinations for dogs – protects dogs against five serious illnesses among dogs including parvovirus

Free FVRCP vaccinations for cats – protects cats against three serious illnesses among cats

Free microchipping for dogs and cats – helps to reunite lost pets with their families

Shelby County Health Department

Sunday, October 10

Orange Mound Community Center

Shelby County Health Department

The rabies vaccination fee for cats is $10. The dog rabies vaccination fee scale is determined by the municipality of residence and the reproductive status of each dog and can range between $15 to $26. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Cats must be secured in crates, dogs must be on a leash and everyone in the vehicle must wear a mask over their nose and mouth.

