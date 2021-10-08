Advertise with Us
Man convicted in fatal nightclub shooting

Ricky Hunter convicted in fatal nightclub shooting
Ricky Hunter convicted in fatal nightclub shooting(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon is facing another jail sentence after being convicted for the fatal shooting of a woman at a nightclub in 2018.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Ricky Hunter is convicted on counts of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The DA’s office says Hunter got into an argument with the victim at Brenda’s Rythm and Blues Club near South Bellevue Boulevard on July 3, 2018.

Investigators say Hunter punched the woman in the face knocking her to the ground. She reportedly fought back and tried to throw a beer bottle at Hunter but missed.

That’s when investigators say he pulled out a gun and shot her in the shoulder. Witnesses on the scene told the investigation she stood over her and pulled the trigger again but the gun misfired.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries hours later, according to the DA’s office.

Hunter was previously convicted in 1998 for sexual battery with a deadly weapon involving a family member in Florida. He was also on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

The DA’s office says Hunter will be sentenced in November.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

