Man accused in deadly home invasion in court for 2018 theft, burglary charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Rhodes College student is in court once again this week for charged connected burglary and theft in 2018.

Rainess Holmes is accused of killing Rhodes College senior Drew Rainer during a home invasion.

Rainer and a woman were shot in a home on McLean Boulevard, not far from the school’s campus. The woman who students say is his girlfriend is expected to recover. There were also three other people in the home during the invasion.

Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary among other charges.

Holmes appeared in court earlier this week for the murder of Rainer.

