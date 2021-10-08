Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

“It’s a complicated, factually driven case” says attorney defending former NBA player Tony Allen and his wife in wire fraud case

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eighteen former NBA players, including Grizzlies legend Tony Allen, were charged with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of millions of dollars.

Allen’s wife, Desiree Allen, is the only woman charged in the indictment, she was in federal court Thursday.

Attorney Leslie Ballin says the judge set a $250,000 unsecured bond for Desiree, which means no money or property was required, but if she does not show up to her next court date, she will owe the full amount.

“She has a court date in Manhattan October 25th at this point,” Ballin said.

The indictment also includes Tony Wroten, a Grizzlies first-round pick in 2012; Darius Miles, who ended his NBA career in Memphis in 2009; and Christopher Douglas-Roberts, who was a member of the 2008 Memphis Tiger Final Four team before being drafted by the New Jersey Nets.

Ballin says Tony Allen has yet to have his first appearance in court.

“Mr. Allen has not been arrested yet, that should occur Tuesday. He had some travel issues that made it impossible to do it today and Monday is a federal holiday so the courts are closed Monday so I expect his initial appearance will be Tuesday,” Ballin said.

The scheme targeted the NBA Players Health and Benefits plan, which provides additional coverage for eligible NBA players and their families.

According to reports, the scheme was carried out from 2017 to 2020.

Authorities say each former player received anywhere from 65 to $400,000 in false claims.

Allen and Wroten are accused of filing for root canals, done on the same 13 teeth, on the same day.

“It’s a complicated, factually driven case to try in front of a jury, take a long time especially with the number of defendants on the indictment,” Ballin said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Shooting at Commas Lounge
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Memphis gas station, nightclub

Latest News

Kingsbury High School was put on a precautionary lockdown on Friday.
Safety on top of SCS, parents minds
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack
Memphis mayor shares solutions to reduce violent crime
Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
USPS trucks robbed, reward offered for information