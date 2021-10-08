Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The October issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with Anna Traverse Fogle and Chris McCoy about this month’s cover story about local designer and newly minted design show host Carmeon Hamilton.

Carmeon herself also joined in the conversation. She shared her personal story of winning HGTV Design Star Next Gen, but also spoke openly about the tragic loss of her husband.

“He had been my cheerleader from the very beginning, from the moment we met in college,” Carmeon said. “And so, he was so incredibly proud to be part of the show, but also just proud of me that I had gotten to a point that he had seen for me 15 years ago. But for him to have to leave us so tragically right before he saw it all come to fruition, was probably the most devastating part of it. But I know no matter what, he would want me to press forward.”

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle on I-40

Latest News

Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine
West Memphis aquatic center
West Memphis mayor pushing for multi-million dollar aquatic center
James Meredith speaks at Rally Against Fear
Civil rights icon James Meredith to march with Peabody ducks
Church's Chicken fire
1 injured in fire at fast food restaurant in South Memphis