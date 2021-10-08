Here’s what’s inside the October issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The October issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with Anna Traverse Fogle and Chris McCoy about this month’s cover story about local designer and newly minted design show host Carmeon Hamilton.

Carmeon herself also joined in the conversation. She shared her personal story of winning HGTV Design Star Next Gen, but also spoke openly about the tragic loss of her husband.

“He had been my cheerleader from the very beginning, from the moment we met in college,” Carmeon said. “And so, he was so incredibly proud to be part of the show, but also just proud of me that I had gotten to a point that he had seen for me 15 years ago. But for him to have to leave us so tragically right before he saw it all come to fruition, was probably the most devastating part of it. But I know no matter what, he would want me to press forward.”

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

