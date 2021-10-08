Health Department reports 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 213 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 143,480 and deaths to 2,149 since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.8.21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 974 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 70.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

492,308 total people vaccinated

79,331 people partially vaccinated

412,977 people fully vaccinated

889,490 total vaccinations administered

6,817 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On October 2 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 6.9%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

Shelby County hospital capacity data shows more than 90% of Mid-South hospitals are being utilized.

This is partially due to COVID-19 patients in need of care due to side effects from the virus along with patients with other health issues.

The Shelby County Health Department reports acute care utilization is at 93% and ICU is at 93%, showing utilization in the red zone, according to the Healthcare Resource Tracking System.

The numbers were last reported on Thursday, October 6 at 5 p.m.

Healthcare resource tracking system 10/6 (Shelby County Health Department)

