Grizzlies blow out Hornets for second pre-season win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road for their second of NBA pre-season games. This time it was against the Charlotte Hornets.

Thursday night, the Hornets defense tried to corral the rampaging Grizzlies. Of course, it all started with point guard Ja Morant.

Whether it’s flying to the rim, working the up and under or even blocking LaMello Ball, the Hornets just couldn’t do anything with the Grizzlies’ leader -- 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks for Morant.

Backup Point Guard Tyus Jones got into the act off the bench.

Jones, who saw spot duty in game one, spotted up from beyond the arc and also had the float game working in the paint.

Jones with 11 points.

As a matter of fact, all five Grizzlies starters had 11 points apiece in the first half.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. wound up with 16 points and seven boards.

Center Steven Adams had a Double-Double with 15 points and 16 rebounds and Desmond Bane led all Memphis scorers with 19 points, including a pair of quarter-ending buzzers.

Griz won it by 30. Final score 128-98.

The Grizzlies next host the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.