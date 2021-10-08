Advertise with Us
Former DeSoto County school teacher accused of sexual battery to child

Evan Brooke Redd
Evan Brooke Redd(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - A former Mississippi school teacher is behind bars after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Senatobia police say they received information from a juvenile that she was sexually abused by 32-year-old Evan Brooke Redd at a residence located on East Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

After police gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews, investigators executed a search warrant for the residence and arrested Redd.

Redd is charged with sexual battery to a 14/15-year-old child and fondling. She is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Tate County Jail.

According to DeSoto County Schools, Redd was hired in 2020 as a DeSoto County Middle School teacher but she is no longer employed by the district.

