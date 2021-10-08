Advertise with Us
Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (Gray News) – A pair of best friends became instant millionaires after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson decided to split the cost of a couple of lottery tickets when they stopped at a QuickTrip in Lebanon, Tennessee, on their way to work last week.

Close bought two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets and took them back to the van, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The first ticket was a non-winner, but the second proved to be worth every penny. It turned out to be a top prize winner of $3 million.

“I saw those black, bold numbers and just started jumping,” Close said.

“I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van,” Thompson recalled.

The friends both plan to use their winnings to each build a home, save and invest.

