Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility just outside of Washington, D.C., and one suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community. Before the arrest, a nearby school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police asked concerned relatives of residents to gather at a nearby firehouse.

The Gateway Village website describes the apartment complex about a half-mile (.8 km) east of the District of Columbia as an “affordable rental community for seniors age 62+” with studio and one-bedroom units.”

The shooter prepared to surrender even before police arrived, a fellow resident identified only as Donald told WUSA TV.

“I saw him after the shooting. He had come up to his place. When I stuck my head out after the fire alarm, he was laying prostate on the floor, arms spread out and the weapon put six feet in front of him,” Donald said.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle on I-40

Latest News

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern...
Afghan mosque blast kills at least 25, challenges Taliban
Evan Brooke Redd
Former DeSoto County school teacher accused of sexual battery to child
Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
LIVE: Biden discusses jobs report; US employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as delta variant maintains hold
COVID-19 data 10/8/21
Health Department reports 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County