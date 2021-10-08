Advertise with Us
18th ranked Tigers women’s soccer remains unbeaten in AAC

UofM women's soccer
UofM women's soccer(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 18th ranked Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team was on the road at Tulsa Thursday night. 

The Tigers got a pair of goals from Tonya Boychuk and Elizabeth Moberg earning a University of Memphis Career Tying 38th shutout as Memphis gets the clean sheet on the Golden Hurricane

Final 2-Nil. 

The Tigers improve to 9-1-1 overall, 3-0 in the AAC.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

