1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Memphis gas station, nightclub

Shooting at Commas Lounge
Shooting at Commas Lounge(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigations are underway after gun violence left one person dead and two others injured in Memphis overnight.

According to authorities, one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at a gas station. The second victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers taped off the gas station and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis was spotted on the scene with investigators.

Detectives say the two suspects escaped in a white four-door sedan.

The second investigation happened around 12:30 a.m. when someone opened fire at Commas Lounge in Orange Mound.

One person was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can help police with these investigations.



