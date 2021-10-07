Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to a big weekend warm up

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is streaming into the Mid-South tonight and will continue through the weekend. This will keep the area dry and allow temperatures to warm well above average.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Columbus Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 7, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
A solid stretch of sunshine ahead
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Mid-South Weather - October 7 2021