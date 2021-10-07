Your First Alert to a big weekend warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is streaming into the Mid-South tonight and will continue through the weekend. This will keep the area dry and allow temperatures to warm well above average.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Columbus Day will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

