Woman wanted in Memphis for shooting that left victim critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is wanted in a shooting that left another woman critically injured Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Whitney Avenue.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt and left the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.