Woman wanted in Memphis for shooting that left victim critically injured
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is wanted in a shooting that left another woman critically injured Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Whitney Avenue.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt and left the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

