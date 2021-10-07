Woman wanted in Memphis for shooting that left victim critically injured
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is wanted in a shooting that left another woman critically injured Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at a home on Whitney Avenue.
Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was wearing a blue shirt and left the scene in an unknown direction. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
