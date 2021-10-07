Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Additional suspects arrested in Covington High Tik-Tok teacher attack

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.(Covington PD)(CPD)
By Rob Masson and Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Following the arrest of a Covington High School student for attacking a teacher after an apparent Tik-Tok challenge gone wrong, police have announced the arrest of additional suspects.

Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile suspect turned themselves into the Covington Police Department after they were identified by detectives conducting an investigation.

The juvenile suspect was released on a custodial agreement and Gervais was issued a misdemeanor summons. Both suspects were charged with violation of L.R.S. 14:107.4, Unlawful Posting Of Criminal Activity For Notoriety and Publicity (Misdemeanor).

A school spokesperson said that all involved may face additional disciplinary actions from officials.

A wheelchair-bound 64-year-old teacher was injured in an attack after the bell rang, and the superintendent says he is appalled.

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after video captured her physically assaulting the teacher after the dismissal bell rang. Video obtained from another student’s cell phone shows Jackson striking the teacher four times as she’s hurled to the ground.

“I was just devastated to know what our teachers go through on a day-to-day basis just to educate students,” said St. Tammany Schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia. “For this teacher to be having a conversation with a student and then to be assaulted in this manner was very disturbing.”

Jabbia says anyone involved will be disciplined.

The teacher was badly bruised and rushed to a hospital for treatment. She was released but Jabbia says her condition will be monitored over the next couple of days.

“She is hurting,” he said. Jabbia says it’s unknown if the teacher will return to the classroom following the attack.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher. Jackson was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where she will await prosecution.

Officers learned that the violent attack may have been prompted by a viral Tik Tok challenge. Evidently, users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers.

Tik Tok says any “slap a teacher” content will be removed from the platform.

“In some cases, the kids don’t know the boundaries as to what’s appropriate to post or not appropriate,” says Tulane Social Media Professor Ashley Nelson.

Nearly half of the app’s 130 million users are under the age of 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
Police Tape Line
Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’
Shooting at Commas Lounge
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings at Memphis gas station, nightclub

Latest News

“It’s a complicated, factually driven case” says attorney defending former NBA player Tony...
“It’s a complicated, factually driven case” says attorney defending former NBA player Tony Allen and his wife in wire fraud case
Kingsbury High School was put on a precautionary lockdown on Friday.
Safety on top of SCS, parents minds
Memphis mayor shares solutions to reduce violent crime
Reward offered for info in USPS carrier robberies
USPS trucks robbed, reward offered for information