Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Twitch confirms major data breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the...
Twitch confirmed a major data breach and said it's working to determine the extent of the problem.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach.

In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem.

Twitch pays streamers for their games.

Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive.

Amazon owns Twitch, and the platform has tens of millions of users.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
4 dead in floods in Alabama from slow-moving front
Scientists discovered a well-preserved tardigrade fossil in a 16-million-year-old piece of amber.
Tiny, rare fossil found in 16-million-year-old amber
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Healthcare Resource Tracking System Data
Latest hospital capacity numbers remain above 90% in the Mid-South
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results