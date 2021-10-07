Advertise with Us
Tigers expect update on Wiseman, IARP NCAA recruiting violations case

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It now looks like we’ll find out sooner rather than later what the NCAA will do with the Memphis Tigers in their case involving former Top Recruit James Wiseman.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process, or IARP, says an update for the timeline of the Memphis case will be released on Monday, October 11.

Wiseman’s family received $11,500 from then East High Head Coach Penny Hardaway, to move to Memphis from Nashville in 2017. Because Hardaway had donated $1 million to build the UofM’s Sports Hall of Fame, the NCAA deemed him a booster, saying the payment was not allowed and ruled Wiseman “likely ineligible,” to play for the Tigers, suspending him for 12 games.

After his family got a court injunction against Memphis and the NCAA, Wiseman played in three games, then later declared for the NBA Draft.

There has been no word on what punishment, if any, the university could receive from the IARP.

Wiseman was taken No. 2 overall by the Golden State Warriors.

