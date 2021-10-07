Tiger basketball attracts NBA scouts at Pro Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s an old saying that goes, “If you got, flaunt it!”

That’s exactly what University of Memphis (UofM) head basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, is doing.

Hardaway hosted Pro Day at t UofM, to show off his talented team to NBA scouts for the second time in three years.

Hardaway describes Pro Day like “Disney World” for his players. And what he said it represented is when you play basketball at Memphis, you get the chance to be shown in front of NBA scouts.

Now, this does Not happen for every single college program, especially at the beginning of the year. But this is now the second Pro Day UofM has held. They held one two years ago with their other number one recruiting class. There were about 75 NBA scouts at practice.

Every single NBA franchise was represented and they got to see if these players lived up to their rankings, especially Jalen Duren, and Emoni Bates.

“It’s not one specific thing I’m trying to show,” said Duren. “But I was just excited for them to see me and see my growth. I feel like I played good. And I was just out there competing, and having fun, and doing what I love.” Ands Emoni Bates,

“I just want to get my teammates involved, like being a leader. After we turn on offense, I don’t have to score. I just want my team to be able to win games,” Bates said.

Hardaway is pleased with the turnout.

“And for us, what we did like for the full week, we’re just preparing them since June. But this week, we really prepared them for June. Preparing for this Pro Day, so they could look like themselves, and not be really nervous. We’re trying to prepare them early,” Hardaway said.

The next thing to look forward to for Memphis basketball is Memphis Madness. That is coming up next Wednesday, Oct. 13 at FedExForum.

