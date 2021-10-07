Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center

TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center
TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been on the scene of a West Tennessee law enforcement agency all day Wednesday after a deadly shooting outside the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex.

TBI says 43-year-old Andra Davon Murphy was killed after a shooting involving the Bolivar Police Department. They’re still working out the details of what led to the shooting.

A TBI truck sat outside the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office for much of the day Wednesday. That’s where a TBI spokesperson says a fatal shooting involving officers with the Bolivar Police Department took place.

TBI Spokesperson Keli McAlister says just before 6 a.m., corrections officers were outside the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex when a man identified as Murphy shot at them.

“Three officers with the Bolivar Police Department quickly responded but the gunman fled the scene,” McAlister said.

McAlister says a preliminary investigation shows Murphy came back to the scene while still armed and confronted the officers.

That’s when officers fired their weapons, hitting Murphy.

Murphy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No injuries of officers are reported, however, a spokesperson with the Bolivar Police Department says responding officers are on administrative leave.

Investigators are still trying to identify a motive for the shooting.

Action News 5 is still working to learn if officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. We went to Murphy’s home to try to speak to family, however, they did not want to talk.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder
Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans

Latest News

New vaccine formula may be needed in 2022 to fight new COVID-19 variants
Shelby County commissioners looking to make change after school shooting
Shelby County commissioners looking to make change after school shooting
Suspect convicted in Shelby Co. after robbing man on crutches
Suspect convicted in Shelby Co. after robbing man on crutches
Shelby County commissioners discuss resolution to help prevent school shootings
Shelby County commissioners looking to make change after school shooting