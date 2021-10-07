TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center

BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been on the scene of a West Tennessee law enforcement agency all day Wednesday after a deadly shooting outside the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex.

TBI says 43-year-old Andra Davon Murphy was killed after a shooting involving the Bolivar Police Department. They’re still working out the details of what led to the shooting.

A TBI truck sat outside the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office for much of the day Wednesday. That’s where a TBI spokesperson says a fatal shooting involving officers with the Bolivar Police Department took place.

TBI Spokesperson Keli McAlister says just before 6 a.m., corrections officers were outside the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex when a man identified as Murphy shot at them.

“Three officers with the Bolivar Police Department quickly responded but the gunman fled the scene,” McAlister said.

McAlister says a preliminary investigation shows Murphy came back to the scene while still armed and confronted the officers.

That’s when officers fired their weapons, hitting Murphy.

Murphy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No injuries of officers are reported, however, a spokesperson with the Bolivar Police Department says responding officers are on administrative leave.

Investigators are still trying to identify a motive for the shooting.

Action News 5 is still working to learn if officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. We went to Murphy’s home to try to speak to family, however, they did not want to talk.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

