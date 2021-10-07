Advertise with Us
A solid stretch of sunshine ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more sunshine by afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.  

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s both days. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: An isolated shower is possible Monday but many spots could stay dry with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs in the 80s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

