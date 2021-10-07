SCS superintendent enacts emergency paid sick leave for employees who test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County School employees who test positive for COVID-19 are now eligible for up to 10 paid sick days during their isolation period.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray has instituted emergency paid sick leave for employees, effective for the entire school year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

This is a one-time benefit and any employee that used sick, vacation or personal days while recovering from COVID-19 after July 1 of this year will have those days restored and time paid.

Employees must show proof of a positive PCR test by the end of their isolation period. No other form of test will be accepted.

