Rainess Holmes appears in court on charges connected to killing of Rhodes College student Drew Rainer

Rainess Holmes in court
Rainess Holmes in court(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shooting a Rhode’s College student appeared before a judge Thursday.

36-year-old Rainess Holmes is accused of shooting and killing Drew Rainer during a home invasion on Sunday, October 3.

An affidavit reveals the moments that took place inside the home on McLean Boulevard where the shooting happened.

Five people were inside the home when three to four men kicked in the door wearing tightly drawn hoodies.

The affidavit states Holmes and the other suspects left the scene with several phones, gaming systems, video games and electronic goods belonging to all five of the victims. During the home invasion, Holmes reportedly demanded Drew Rainer type in the password to his iPad.

When Rainer failed to do so, Holmes reportedly fired a gun, shooting him.

Witnesses told officers the two struggled over the weapon before Holmes fired another shot striking Rainer’s girlfriend in the hand.

Rainer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant DA Paul Hagerman plans to speak extensively with Rainer’s family.

“They are incredibly interested in the prosecution of this case,” Hagerman.

Police were able to issue a warrant for Holmes’ arrest Monday when one of the victims tracked his iPad that had been taken in the robbery. Investigators tracked the device to the Summer Inn on Summer Avenue where a stolen Jeep Wrangler was parked, according to the affidavit.

The investigation into the home invasion is still ongoing.

Holmes faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. He has been appointed a public defender, and his next court date is Thursday, October 14.

