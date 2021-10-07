Nashville toddler found safe after AMBER Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe was found safe early Thursday morning.

Police say he was found a few miles from where he went missing, safe and asleep in the car.

Officials are still looking for the woman they suspect stole the car that had the child in the back.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 1 year-old Nolan Ishimwe Oct. 7. The toddler went missing from the Nashville area.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with a Tennessee license plate with the number 8R 66F2. The car was last seen in the Gallatin pike area of Nashville. Police do not know what direction the car went.

Metro Nashville Police say 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes is suspected of stealing the car with the 1-year-old in the back seat. Police say they went missing from the Kroger in Inglewood.

This is the woman suspected of stealing the 2013 blue Ford Focus w/ a 1-yr-old boy in the back seat from the Inglewood Kroger. If you see Brandi Rhodes, 33, or the car bearing TN tag 8R66F2 pls call 911. pic.twitter.com/7XvkAncV8c — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 7, 2021

The TBI asks that you call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

