Nashville toddler found safe after AMBER Alert

TBI looking for 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 1 year-old Nolan Ishimwe.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 1 year-old Nolan Ishimwe.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Claire Lewis
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe was found safe early Thursday morning.

Police say he was found a few miles from where he went missing, safe and asleep in the car.

Officials are still looking for the woman they suspect stole the car that had the child in the back.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 1 year-old Nolan Ishimwe Oct. 7. The toddler went missing from the Nashville area.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with a Tennessee license plate with the number 8R 66F2. The car was last seen in the Gallatin pike area of Nashville. Police do not know what direction the car went.

Metro Nashville Police say 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes is suspected of stealing the car with the 1-year-old in the back seat. Police say they went missing from the Kroger in Inglewood.

The TBI asks that you call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

