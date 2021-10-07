Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Questions are being raised after a 14-year-old girl was found dead on the front porch of her home in Marshall County.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says Zhyia Wright’s body was discovered on the porch Saturday night. CPR was performed but she died on the scene.

Anderson believes her death is suspicious.

The cause and manner of the teen’s death are pending an autopsy.

