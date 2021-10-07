Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South teen found dead on front porch; coroner calls death ‘suspicious’

Police Tape Line
Police Tape Line(Credit: KALB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Questions are being raised after a 14-year-old girl was found dead on the front porch of her home in Marshall County.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson says Zhyia Wright’s body was discovered on the porch Saturday night. CPR was performed but she died on the scene.

Anderson believes her death is suspicious.

The cause and manner of the teen’s death are pending an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle on I-40
Church's Chicken fire
1 injured in fire at fast food restaurant in South Memphis
Fire at Church's Chicken
1 injured in fire at fast food restaurant in South Memphis
First daily international flight since 2012 added to MEM
Memphis International Airport bracing for busy fall break travel