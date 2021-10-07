Memphis Police announce funeral arrangements for Officer Darrell Adams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department announced the official funeral arrangements for Officer Darrell Adams in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Officer Adams was conducting a crash investigation when he was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler.

Visitation will be at Hope Church on Monday, October 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The funeral will be at Hope Church on Tuesday, October 12 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.