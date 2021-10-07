Advertise with Us
Memphis Police announce funeral arrangements for Officer Darrell Adams

Third Memphis police officer dies in traffic-related crash in 2021
Third Memphis police officer dies in traffic-related crash in 2021(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department announced the official funeral arrangements for Officer Darrell Adams in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Officer Adams was conducting a crash investigation when he was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler.

Visitation will be at Hope Church on Monday, October 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The funeral will be at Hope Church on Tuesday, October 12 at 11 a.m.

