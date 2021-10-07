Memphis man accused of distributing child porn via Kik app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of using an app to distribute child porn.

Trevor Riley, 37, is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the affidavit, the Memphis Police Department received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that reported the lone user of the Kik application had sent multiple videos on four different dates to other Kik app users that showed children engaged in sexual activity.

Memphis police viewed the images and confirmed they violated Tennessee Code. A search warrant was sent to Google for the content and subscriber information for the registered Kik user. The returned information indicated Riley was the lone user of the account.

A subpoena was sent to AT&T for subscriber information on the IP addresses used to connect to Kik messaging platform. AT&T reported the IP addresses were assigned to Riley’s home.

