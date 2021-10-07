Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis man accused of distributing child porn via Kik app

Trevor Riley, 37, is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Trevor Riley, 37, is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is accused of using an app to distribute child porn.

Trevor Riley, 37, is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the affidavit, the Memphis Police Department received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that reported the lone user of the Kik application had sent multiple videos on four different dates to other Kik app users that showed children engaged in sexual activity.

Memphis police viewed the images and confirmed they violated Tennessee Code. A search warrant was sent to Google for the content and subscriber information for the registered Kik user. The returned information indicated Riley was the lone user of the account.

A subpoena was sent to AT&T for subscriber information on the IP addresses used to connect to Kik messaging platform. AT&T reported the IP addresses were assigned to Riley’s home.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen stands on the court during a break in play in the first half...
Grizzlies legend, 17 other former NBA players charged with defrauding league’s health plan
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center

Latest News

Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s car in Fayette Co.
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
west memphis police looking for theodore porter
West Memphis Police Departs looking for shooting suspect
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19