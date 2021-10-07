Memphis International Airport bracing for busy fall break travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is expected to be busy for the next few days with travelers heading out for fall break.

Memphis International Airport is expecting an even busier fall break travel weekend compared to last year. This year they expect 38,000 people to come through their checkpoint compared to the 21,300 last year.

Masks are still required at the airport and travelers could be denied entry if they refuse to wear one. Memphis International Airport advises travelers to check-in online to save time and to arrive two hours early especially right now because 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. is the busiest period for passengers.

TSA is still allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags.

Memphis International is expecting travel to be busy from Thursday into Monday, so plan ahead to make sure you make your flight on time.

