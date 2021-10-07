Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis International Airport bracing for busy fall break travel

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is expected to be busy for the next few days with travelers heading out for fall break.

Memphis International Airport is expecting an even busier fall break travel weekend compared to last year. This year they expect 38,000 people to come through their checkpoint compared to the 21,300 last year.

Masks are still required at the airport and travelers could be denied entry if they refuse to wear one. Memphis International Airport advises travelers to check-in online to save time and to arrive two hours early especially right now because 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. is the busiest period for passengers.

TSA is still allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags.

Memphis International is expecting travel to be busy from Thursday into Monday, so plan ahead to make sure you make your flight on time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Fire at Church's Chicken
1 injured in fire at fast food restaurant in South Memphis
TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center
TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center
'Come From Away ' is currently playing at Orpheum Theater in Memphis.
Couple from ‘Come From Away’ remembers 9/11 events that brought them together
Forgiveness and Healing: Meeting held between two families and school district following school...
Forgiveness and Healing: Meeting held between two families and school district following school shooting