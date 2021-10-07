Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds after a car crash on I-40 Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say officers responded to the scene at Sycamore View and I-40 around 4:12 p.m. where the victim was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Investigators say it’s unclear where the shooting happened. The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

