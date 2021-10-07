Advertise with Us
Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle on I-40

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds after a car crash on I-40 Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say officers responded to the scene at Sycamore View and I-40 around 4:12 p.m. where the victim was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Investigators say it’s unclear where the shooting happened. The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

