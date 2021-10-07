LIVE: Shelby County Schools discusses district-wide safety assessments amid increase in gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray met with the district’s safety and security team to assess the district-wide safety protocols.

This meeting comes just one week after a 13-year-old boy was shot at Cummings K-8 school and another 13-year-old boy is facing attempted first-degree murder charges.

In a recent interview with Action News 5′s Brandon Richard, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says referring to recent violence, he’s “tired of this” and too often with crimes like these people demand accountability from the government but not from parents.

Strickland also says the City of Memphis and many nonprofits will continue doing their part by providing resources to keep young people engaged.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.