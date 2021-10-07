Advertise with Us
Man charged for murder of Rhodes College student in court

Rainess Holmes
Rainess Holmes(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Rhodes College student during a home invasion will appear in court today.

Rainess Holmes will go before a judge on charges connected this murder case. An affidavit detailing what happened moments before a Rhodes College student Drew Rainer was shot and killed has been released.

The document says there were five people inside the home on McLean Boulevard when three to four men kicked in the door wearing tightly drawn hoodies.

police say witnesses inside the home saw one of the suspects, now identified as 36-year-old Holmes, demanded Drew Rainer to type in the password to his iPad.

When Rainer failed to do so, Holmes reportedly fired a gun shooting him.

Witnesses told officers the two struggled over the weapon before Holmes fired another shot striking Rainer’s girlfriend in the hand.

The affidavit states Holmes and the other suspects left the scene with several phones, gaming systems, video games and electronic goods belonging to all five of the victims.

When officers arrived to investigate, Rainer was found at the bottom of a staircase with a gunshot to his chest. He died on the scene.

No other arrests have been made at this time.

Holmes is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary among other charges.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

