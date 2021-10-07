Advertise with Us
Latest hospital capacity numbers remain above 90% in the Mid-South

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County hospital capacity data shows more than 90% of Mid-South hospitals are being utilized.

This is partially due to COVID-19 patients in need of care due to side effects from the virus along with patients with other health issues.

The Shelby County Health Department reports acute care utilization is at 94% and ICU is at 96%, showing utilization in the red zone, according to the Healthcare Resource Tracking System.

The numbers were last reported on Thursday, September 29 at 5 p.m.

On the daily case front, there are 294 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in Shelby County Thursday.

Data shows another 73 children contracted the virus as well.

There are 2,749 active cases in the county, 823 of which are active pediatric cases.

School-aged children make up for 30% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Since the first case was identified in March, over 143,000 people have contracted the virus and 2,137 people have died.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

