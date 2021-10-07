Hispanic Heritage Month: Woman uses Mexican upbringing to grow new business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has partnered with La Prensa Latina to highlight some outstanding individuals in the Hispanic community in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Action News 5′s Briseida Holguin introduces a woman who drives around Memphis in a flower truck, encouraging everyone to be artistic when creating something beautiful and as simple as a bouquet of flowers.

This week’s #HispanicHeritageMonth story is on the owner of Mili’s Flower Truck. You can find Mili at @saddlecreekshop on Saturdays and at @overtonsquare on Sundays from 11-4pm. Watch out for her story tonight at 6pm on @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/OJf8G4vvDJ — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) October 7, 2021

Miriam Cordero is the woman behind the wheel of Mili’s Flower Truck.

“I was born in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, México. It’s a small city on the corner of Rio Bravo. It borders with Hidalgo, Texas. That’s where I grew up and lived until the age of 27,” Cordero said.

“Nací en Reynosa, Tamaulipas, México. Es una ciudad pequeña, a la orilla del Río Bravo, es frontera con Hidalgo, Texas. Ahí crecí y viví hasta los 27 años.”

In 1998, she came to visit her sister who lived in Memphis.

“I saw the opportunity to have a better life with my son, that was the main thing,” Cordero said.

Six months later, Cordero moved with her son to Memphis.

“It was kind of difficult because of the language barrier, but I think I always feel welcome,” Cordero said.

For the first five years, Cordero cleaned houses and worked as a babysitter.

During that time, her English improved. She was able to get a job in retail selling Hispanic products, which she’s done for the last 17 years. But Cordero says something was missing.

In 2018, she started selling folk art in local festivals, allowing her to share her culture with others, but it didn’t fulfill her love for flowers.

“Flowers in my life are everything. My best childhood memories are in my grandmother’s garden, especially my mother’s,” Cordero said.

“Las flores en mi vida son todo, mis mejores memorias de mi niñez están en el jardín de mi abuela en especialmente en el jardín de mi mamá.”

Cordero says she persisted and with the help of her husband, they were able to bring the flower truck to life.

“The flower truck start three years ago. Our first day was in Overton Square. It was Galantine’s Day and we have a really good welcoming,” Cordero said.

The flower truck fuels more than Cordero’s passion. She says it brings happiness to others.

“The magic about this you can make your own bouquet. You can start making your own and if you don’t like it, you put it back. You can keep going and keep trying shapes, different colors,” Cordero said.

Watching her business blossom is more than rewarding for Cordero, who offers this advice to anyone looking to try something new.

“Keep trying, stay persistent. Everything takes time, but when you really want it, with your soul and heart you will accomplish it,” Cordero said.

“Sigan tratando, que sigan persistiendo. Se lleva tiempo todo, pero cuando un realmente quiere algo y lo quiere con el alma y con el corazón lo va a lograr.”

You can catch Mili’s Flower Truck at the Shops of Saddle Creek on Saturdays and at Overton Square on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

