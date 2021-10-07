Grizzlies win fire alarm shortened pre-season opener vs Bucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The curtain goes up on the start of dress rehearsals for the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night as the NBA Pre-Season gets underway and what a way to tip things off than with a contest against the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum.

The Bucks were in town, but kind of in name only with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Drue Holliday and Khris Middleton all sitting out the opener.

Griz fans were into it early with the signs like the one that said “I forgive Steve Adams,” no doubt referring to the Grizzlies newcomer, who once got Zach Randolph ejected from the playoffs for taking a punch to the face while Adams was at Oklahoma City.

Grizzlies started out hot and got hotter.

Ja Morant picked up where he left off in the postseason.

His three-point shot looking better and better.

But, also the pull-ups, plus the hesitation stop and go that freezes Brooke Lopez in his tracks.

Morant with 15 in the first half and 27 for the shortened game.

Desmond Bane got the start at the two for Dillon Brooks, who’s rehabbing after summer wrist surgery.

Nothing wrong with the wrists of Bane, whose shooting stroke is clean as ever from beyond the arc -- 10 for Bane.

DeAntohy Melton also got in on the act from downtown.

The Grizzlies splash 4-6 3 pointers in the first half alone. What about Rookie Top Pick Zaire Williams?

The lottery pick from Stanford showed his form and his length on the drive.

The game halted at the start of the fourth quarter due to a faulty sprinkler fire alarm with the Griz leading 87-77.

The Griz next play at Charlotte Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.