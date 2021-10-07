Drying out and warming up over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy dense fog may impact your commute early this morning, but fog will clear by 9 am. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. There may be a stray shower after 5 pm, especially in areas north of I-40 in west Tennessee. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 83 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 65 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s on Friday.

WEEKEND: It will be warm with sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Average high temperatures are in the upper 70s, so temperatures will be slightly above average this weekend. Thankfully, humidity levels will remain low and it will stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: A weak cold front will approach the Mid-South on Monday, so a few showers will be possible. However, sunshine and dry conditions will return Tuesday. We will see temperatures drop to the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday before warming back up at the end of the week.

