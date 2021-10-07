Advertise with Us
Drug shipment worth nearly $500K seized from woman’s vehicle in Fayette Co.

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Texas woman is facing drug trafficking charges after being found with drugs hidden in a battery inside her vehicle in Fayette County.

According to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (WTDTF), 30-year-old Bereniz Cavazos was stopped Wednesday at around 2:45 a.m. on I-40.

Officers located a battery inside the vehicle that had obvious signs of tampering. They discovered 11 and a half pounds of a heroin-fentanyl mix inside the battery. WTDTF says illegal drug shipments of more than 10 pounds have a wholesale street value of close to $500,000.

WTDTF officials say it’s believed the contraband was being taken to Ohio from Mercedes, Texas.

Cavazos was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

