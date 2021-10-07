Couple from ‘Come From Away’ remembers 9/11 events that brought them together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The touring Broadway show, “Come From Away,” is currently at the Orpheum Theater.

It tells the story of a small Canadian town where dozens of planes had to land in the aftermath of 9/11. The passengers spent five days in Newfoundland.

It’s a true story and something special to Diane and Nick Marson. They’re husband and wife who likely would have never met if it wasn’t for landing in that small town.

On September 7, Diane and Nick Marson celebrated 19 years of marriage.

Through the years, the two have started finishing each other’s sentences.

The two met under unbelievable circumstances. Both were flying from London to Houston on September 11, 2001.

When the U.S. airspace closed, the plane they were on and nearly 40 others, were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland airport in Canada. The town of 7,000 took in nearly that many passengers. They housed the passengers, fed them, and comforted them.

The Marsons met at one of the shelters in the area. They said when they found out they were on the same plane, they were bonded by a sense of security during a time of so many unknowns.

“[Something] almost out of a movie, really happened to me, an ordinary person,” Nick Marson said.

“It was almost like a storybook,” Diane Marson said.

The Marson’s story and the stories of 16,000 other passengers, or ‘plane people’ as they’re now known and native Newfoundlanders, are the premise of the hit Broadway musical, “Come From Away.”

On Tuesday, the show started its national tour at the Orpheum in Downtown Memphis. The Marsons were there seeing the show for their 126th time.

“A wonderful audience. They were so receptive and thrilled to have live Broadway back here,” Diane Marson said.

The Marsons plan to catch a few more shows before going home to Texas. On Wednesday, Action News 5 caught up with the couple at the aptly named Crazy Gander Coffee Company in Downtown Memphis. They said watching the show is like renewing their vows over and over again.

The lessons from the show, they think, are never more needed than now.

[The Newfoundlanders] displayed the very best of humanity in the darkest time and we kind of need that right now,” Nick Marson said.

“Come From Away” is at the Orpheum until Sunday, October 10.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.