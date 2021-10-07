Advertise with Us
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

Funeral arrangements for 10-month-old boy announced
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)

Funeral services for the baby will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at noon in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6915 W. 70th St. in Shreveport. Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at First United Methodist Church, 500 Common St. in Shreveport.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

