Collierville police release details on events leading up to Kroger mass shooting

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Police Department released details Thursday on events prior to the deadly mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store last month.

Police say the suspect, UK Thang, worked as the sole operator of the sushi counter at the Kroger on New Byhalia Road.

Police say after a disagreement with an employee, Thang was called to the manager’s office and was asked to leave the store at around 7 a.m. At around 12:30 p.m., the suspect told his brother that he was going to get something to eat and left the apartment the two shared.

At around 1:30 pm., Thang called his brother and told him this would be the last time he would talk to him before ending the call abruptly.

Police say Thang then pulled up to the front of Kroger, armed with three guns, and entered the store where he began shooting customers and employees. He then returned to the rear receiving area of the store and took his own life.

The shooting claimed the life of one person and injured 15.

When Thang was found by police, he had ammunition and extra loaded magazines. The guns used in the shooting were legally purchased from licensed gun dealers over the past year and a half. The guns were a ATI Omni pistol - 7.62 x 35, KelTec PMR-30 pistol -.22WMR and a KelTec CMR-30 rifle -.22WMR according to Collierville police.

Thang had worked inside Kroger since July 2020 and lived in the Antioch area before moving to Collierville. He had no criminal history.

Collierville police say current findings suggest Thang acted alone. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

