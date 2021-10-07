Advertise with Us
Civil rights icon James Meredith to march with Peabody ducks

James Meredith speaks at Rally Against Fear
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil rights icon James Meredith is being named Honorary Duckmaster and will march with the ducks of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis.

The Peabody says its bringing Meredith back to the Midsouth 55 years after hit 220-mile “March Against Fear” from Memphis to Jackson, Mississippi where the march started at the Peabody in June 1966.

Meredith originally planned to finish the march alone but was halted after he was shot by a gunman shortly after beginning the march. Major civil rights leaders took over to finish the march in his honor.

By the end of it all on June 26, Meredith was healed and able to lead marchers into Jackson.

Meredith is not only an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, he is also a writer and Air Force veteran.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

