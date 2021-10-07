Advertise with Us
Celtic Crossing owners to open new restaurant in East Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant owners DJ and Jamie Naylor have announced plans for a second restaurant.

The restaurant will be located in East Memphis’ Regalia Shopping Center and will be called Bog and Barley.

“Celtic Crossing has flourished for more than 16 years in Cooper-Young, and our customer base continues to grow and evolve,” said DJ Naylor, co-owner of Celtic Crossing and Bog & Barley. “Our customers live all over the city – from Downtown Memphis to the suburbs. Having a location like Bog & Barley between those two areas helps us more frequently reach customers living or working in East Memphis and beyond.”

The 7,100 square foot space is set to open in 2022 and will feature Irish cuisine and whiskey.

“I’m looking forward to Memphians being able to savor the Bog & Barley twist on traditional Irish cuisine we have in the works,” said chef Reny Alfonso. “It’s our vision to create an experience the city has never seen or tasted by immersing our guests with food, drink and ambiance. I’m ready for the creative journey that lies ahead as we finalize menus.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

