Best Life: Surprising breast cancer facts that could save your life

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- More than 43,000 women in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer in 2021. Many of these will be hard-to-treat cancers and cancers that were detected in late stages. However, when breast cancer is found early and has not spread, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent. Ivanhoe has some facts that can help people know their breast cancer risk.

According to a survivornet.com survey, one in three women have delayed their annual mammogram and 45% say they’re nervous about visiting their doctor since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mammogram is basically the gold standard and that’s the one that’s been studied the most and has shown to actually decrease deaths from breast cancer,” said Cynthia Litwer, MD, a radiologist at Cedars-Sinai Imaging.

In fact, research from Canada says that cancers found in between mammograms are three-point-five times more deadly than breast cancer found during screenings. The longer you delay the screening the more opportunity the cancer has to grow. Another surprising fact: breastfeeding can lower a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer. Doctors say it would be ideal to breastfeed for at least six months to a year.

Also, an NYU study found a heart attack can increase your risk for breast cancer recurrence by nearly 60 percent, and tattoos can complicate breast cancer screenings. Tattoo pigment can gravitate to lymph nodes and that can register as a false alarm mammogram. Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to get screened early.

“We also recommend women have a physician breast exam beginning or the end around age 25 on an annual basis,” said Thomas Samuel, MD, an oncologist at Cleveland Clinic Florida.

It may just save your life.

Another important fact: breast cancer is the most common type of cancer found in pregnant women or women who have recently given birth.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

