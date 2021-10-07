Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old child

An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.
An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Tennessee for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe.

Nolan is 1 foot 8 inches tall and 20 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2 in Nashville, Tenn.

There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding Nolan is asked to contact the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
Andrew "Drew" Rainer killed during a home invasion
Investigators release affidavit detailing home invasion, murder of Rhodes College student
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center
TBI investigating what led to man shot, killed by police outside Hardeman Co. justice center
'Come From Away ' is currently playing at Orpheum Theater in Memphis.
Couple from ‘Come From Away’ remembers 9/11 events that brought them together