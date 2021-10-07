Advertise with Us
901 FC gets above the playoff cut line within win against Sporting Kansas City II

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC trying to solidify its playoff position hosting Sporting Kansas City II at AutoZone Park Wednesday night. The match was delayed due to turf issues at the zone.

The baseball infield and foul lines somehow roughed over while the team was on the road. Unusual because AutoZone Park has one of the best pitches in the United Soccer League.

The refs certified it OK to play, so off FC went.

In the first half, Sporting KC was on the counter-attack. Forward Moosa Galusha with a long pass

Galusha split two defenders and slotted the perfect shot past a diving Cody Cropper for a 1-Nil Kansas City lead.

Just three minutes later, the Boys in Black on the Attack, Kadeem Dacres with a beautiful chip shot cross over the keeper and onto the head of Kyle Murphy.

Goal Memphis.

Tied at one, it was Murphy’s 16th goal this season. 

In the second half, Lama got a steal outside the box -- 1v1 taken down by the keeper in the box. He set up a penalty kick for Murphy.

You can put that one in the bank for Kyle. Score, 2-1 Memphis.

901 added another goal in the waning moments by Lama.

901 FC  went on to win it with a final score of 3-1.

The victory puts Memphis at 10-8-8 with 38 points, now fourth in the USL Eastern Conference Central Division, just one point out of third. 901 FC’s next match on the road Saturday at Central Division leader Louisville City FC.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

