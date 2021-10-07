Advertise with Us
1 injured in fire at fast food restaurant in South Memphis

Fire at Church's Chicken
Fire at Church's Chicken(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department confirms one person was injured after a fire at Church’s Chicken in South Memphis overnight.

The fire happened overnight on S. Third Street.

The cause of the fire has not been reported at this time.

