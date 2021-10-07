1 injured in fire at fast food restaurant in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department confirms one person was injured after a fire at Church’s Chicken in South Memphis overnight.

The fire happened overnight on S. Third Street.

The cause of the fire has not been reported at this time.

