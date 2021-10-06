Advertise with Us
Whataburger breaks ground in Southaven(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Whataburger and the Southaven Chamber of Commerce broke ground for a new restaurant Monday.

The Southaven Whataburger is scheduled to open in early 2022.

The business is expected to provide 190 jobs. Hiring for restaurant managers is in progress.

Team leader and team member hiring will begin in January. Whataburger is also planning restaurants in Memphis, Cordova, and Collierville by 2023.

