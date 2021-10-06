Advertise with Us
TBI investigating shooting involving officer at Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a law enforcement officer at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says one person is injured but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not confirmed who fired the shots or who was injured.

We will update this story as TBI releases information on this case.

