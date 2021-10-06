TBI investigating shooting involving officer at Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a law enforcement officer at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says one person is injured but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not confirmed who fired the shots or who was injured.

We will update this story as TBI releases information on this case.

At the request of 25th DAG Mark Davidson, TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Hardeman County Sheriff's office, located in the 500 block of South Main Street in Bolivar.



