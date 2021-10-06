Advertise with Us
Suspect convicted in Shelby Co. after robbing man on crutches

Suspect convicted in Shelby Co. after robbing man on crutches
(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged with robbing a victim who was on crutches has been convicted.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Savanno Richards dropped his cellphone while running away from a man on crutches he had just robbed back in August 2019 in Parkway Village.

The 39-year-old victim, who had just taken his daughter to school, identified Richards as the man who pushed him up against a wall, pointed a gun at him, and ordered him to empty his pockets.

Richards was arrested two weeks later. His sentencing is set for October 29.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

