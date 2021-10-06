State health officials warn of delayed immune response in children due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Health Department sent out a message via Twitter Wednesday warning of a delayed immune response to COVID-19.

It’s called MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. TDH says children, adolescents and young adults can all experience the delayed immune response.

MIS-C is identified as an ongoing fever paired with the symptoms below within six weeks of contracting COVID-19 or being in close contact with someone who had COVID-19.

The symptoms include:

stomach pain

diarrhea

vomiting

skin rash

bloodshot eyes

dizziness or lightheadedness

If your child is experiencing any fever with more than one of these symptoms, TDH says they should be seen by a doctor. For more information on MIS-C, click HERE.

