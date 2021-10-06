Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

State health officials warn of delayed immune response in children due to COVID-19

(KSLA)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Health Department sent out a message via Twitter Wednesday warning of a delayed immune response to COVID-19.

It’s called MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. TDH says children, adolescents and young adults can all experience the delayed immune response.

MIS-C is identified as an ongoing fever paired with the symptoms below within six weeks of contracting COVID-19 or being in close contact with someone who had COVID-19.

The symptoms include:

  • stomach pain
  • diarrhea
  • vomiting
  • skin rash
  • bloodshot eyes
  • dizziness or lightheadedness

If your child is experiencing any fever with more than one of these symptoms, TDH says they should be seen by a doctor. For more information on MIS-C, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Car crashes into house in Memphis
Corvette plows into a house in Memphis

Latest News

Dr. Threlkeld
Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld discusses vaccine’s protection against COVID-19 over time, what’s new with boosters
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 6
76 new pediatric COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
Monoclonal antibody infusions
Methodist Le Bonheur expands monoclonal antibody therapies
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'