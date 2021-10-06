State health officials warn of delayed immune response in children due to COVID-19
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Health Department sent out a message via Twitter Wednesday warning of a delayed immune response to COVID-19.
It’s called MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. TDH says children, adolescents and young adults can all experience the delayed immune response.
MIS-C is identified as an ongoing fever paired with the symptoms below within six weeks of contracting COVID-19 or being in close contact with someone who had COVID-19.
The symptoms include:
- stomach pain
- diarrhea
- vomiting
- skin rash
- bloodshot eyes
- dizziness or lightheadedness
If your child is experiencing any fever with more than one of these symptoms, TDH says they should be seen by a doctor. For more information on MIS-C, click HERE.
