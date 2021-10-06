Shelby County Schools students celebrate Walk to School Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday is National Walk to School Day, and students at Maxine Smith STEAM Academy celebrated.

Students, parents, and school staff walked from McBride Rugby Field to the school.

Walk to School Day promotes proper physical activity and safety for children and families while walking to school.

The principal of STEAM Academy says getting your body moving in the morning can give kids a positive way to start their day.

”Getting that heart rate going, a little bit of exercise in the morning stimulates the brain, stimulates the kinesthetic, and really promotes just a great day ahead. And as you can see behind me, it’s brought big energy to everybody this morning,” said Principal Andy Demster.

Clearly, getting moving and grooving put the kids in a good mood. Once students made their way on campus, they heard a presentation on health and safety.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.